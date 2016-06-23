* FTSE 100 index rises 1.7 percent to two-month high
* Set for biggest weekly gain since 2011
* Miners track metals prices higher
* Tesco rises after sales update
(Recasts, adds detail and updates prices)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 23 Britain's top share index rose
to a two-month high on Thursday as Britons began voting on its
membership in the European Union, with recent opinion polls
showing the "Remain" camp nudging ahead.
Two opinion polls published late on Wednesday showed signs
of a last-minute rise in support for staying in the EU.
Investors had mostly feared that a so-called Brexit would damage
the economy in Britain and possibly beyond.
"Overnight polls still suggest the result could be very
close, although a late tilt towards Remain has helped bolster
bullish sentiment on the hope the status quo is maintained and
an uncertain outlook will not prevail," said Mike van Dulken and
Augustin Eden at Accendo Markets.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 1.7 percent at
6,368.95 points by 0931 GMT, taking gains for the week to 5.6
percent, its biggest weekly advance since December 2011. Trading
volumes were running about two-thirds below normal levels.
The mid-morning rise by the FTSE 100 accompanied a rise in
sterling.
The index was led higher by a 2.8 percent rise in the UK
mining index following an increase in copper
prices.
Shares in Glencore rose 4.2 percent, the top gainer
in the FTSE 100 index, while Anglo American, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton were up 2.5 to 3.7 percent.
Tesco was up 4.1 percent after Britain's biggest
retailer reported a second straight quarter of underlying sales
growth in the UK. That was the first successive quarterly gain
in more than five years, signalling Tesco's recovery is making
progress.
"Tesco has maintained the positive momentum it picked up
around the beginning of this year, with sales continuing to rise
against a challenging retail backdrop," said Laith Khalaf, a
senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The elephant in the room is Amazon, which is currently
testing out a grocery delivery service for some customers in
London; if successful this represents a clear and present danger
to the health of UK supermarkets."
United Utilities was the only stock in negative
territory, falling 2.4 percent, as its shares traded without the
attraction the latest dividend payouts.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Larry King)