LONDON, June 28 British shares rebounded on
Tuesday led by banks and travel stocks which were the hardest
hit in the two-day post-Brexit slump.
The FTSE 100 rose 2.3 percent to 6,117.22 by 0711
GMT, with every stock in positive territory in early trading.
The index fell more than 5 percent in the two sessions after
Britain voted to leave the EU last week, wiping off nearly a 100
billion pounds ($132.87 billion) off the value of the UK's
blue-chip companies.
In the aftermath of the vote, sterling has fallen sharply
and expectations are rising of a recession.
Britain suffered further blows to its economic standing on
Monday as two top ratings agencies downgraded its sovereign
credit score.
Bank stocks, which had fallen 16.4 percent in
two days, rallied 3.1 percent on Tuesday morning. Travel and
leisure stocks rose 2.4 percent after a 12 percent
slump in the previous two days.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 3 percent, buoyed by a
rise in housebuilder Redrow.
Redrow was down 30 percent since the vote, on concerns about
the impact that leaving the EU would have on the housing market.
Shares in food retailer Ocado were up 5.5 percent
after it reported a profit rise.
($1 = 0.7526 pounds)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)