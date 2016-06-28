(ADVISORY - Follow European and UK stock markets in real time
* FTSE bounces 2.1 percent, led by banks and travel stocks
* Legal & General says balance sheet strong post EU vote
* Redrow buoyed after saying profit to beat expectations
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 28 British shares rebounded on
Tuesday following two straight sessions of substantial falls,
led higher by banks and travel stocks which were the hardest hit
in the aftermath of Britain's decision to leave the EU.
The FTSE 100 rose 2.1 percent to 6,106.53 by 0837
GMT, with all but four stocks in positive territory.
The index fell more than 5 percent in the two sessions after
Thursday's Brexit vote, wiping nearly 100 billion pounds ($130
billion) off the value of the UK's blue-chip companies.
Sterling has also fallen sharply and expectations are rising
of a recession.
Britain suffered further blows to its economic standing on
Monday as ratings agencies cut its sovereign credit score.
Bank stocks, which had fallen 16.4 percent in
two days, rallied 3 percent. Travel and leisure stocks
rose 2 percent after a 12-percent slump.
Top FTSE 100 riser was Legal & General, up 9 percent after
it said its balance sheet had proven resilient in the vote's
aftermath and that it had trimmed its exposure to riskier assets
beforehand.
It remains well below its pre-referendum levels, however,
having dropped 30 percent to a three-year low in the days
following the referendum.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 3 percent, with the
domestically focussed index having slumped 13.7 percent since
Thursday.
"The FTSE 250 has declined quite sharply over the past
couple of days, and you can't sugarcoat that ... and what's
happened now will affect the UK economy more than it will affect
the global outlook," CMC Markets' chief market analyst, Michael
Hewson, said.
"But we're still above 2014 lows for the index, and so there
will be good buying opportunities around these levels.
The FTSE was buoyed by housebuilder Redrow.
Redrow shares were down 30 percent on concerns about the
impact that leaving the EU would have on the housing market.
UBS said it was a strong trading update but that it was too
early to assess that impact. It has a "buy" rating on the stock.
Shares in Ocado were up 10.7 percent after the food
retailer reported a profit rise.
"Online supermarket Ocado continues to prosper with the
group gaining market share on the seemingly inexorable rise of
the armchair shopper," AJ Bell's Investment Director, Russ
Mould, said.
"Ocado is benefiting from its tie-up with Morrisons and
pre-tax profits are increasing, albeit at a slower rate, despite
price deflation," he said.
Shares British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc
fell 13.9 percent, however, after it said it expected to book an
additional impairment charge due to some irregularities in its
asset finance business and that CFO Tom Wood had resigned.
