* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct
* Set for monthly, quarterly rise
* RBS sinks on downgrade
* Mid-caps well off
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 30 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Thursday, but remained around its highest level in a
week, having completely rebounded from a substantial sell-off in
light of the country's vote to leave the EU.
Despite turmoil in the markets following the referendum a
week ago, Britain's FTSE 100 index was set to end June
up 1.8 percent for the month - its biggest monthly gain since
October - helped by a strength in its commodity sector and
stocks with international exposure.
The index was set for a quarterly rise of 2.8 percent,
having fallen in the first quarter of the year.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 6,342.01 points by 0819
GMT. On Wednesday, the FTSE 100 had closed at its highest level
since April, when it finished 3.6 percent higher at 6,360.06
points.
Sectors that earn revenues in dollars have benefitted from
sterling weakness since the vote, with a rally in oil prices
helping the heavily weighted commodity sector.
That close was above last Thursday's final level of
6,338.10, posted before the FTSE then slumped as much as 8.7
percent at the start of trading on June 24 after Britain voted
to leave the EU.
However, strategists at UBS cut their end of year target for
the index to 5,500 from 6,500, citing increased political
uncertainty after Prime Minister David Cameron said he would
resign without invoking Article 50 to formally start the process
of leaving the EU, sparking a leadership battle in rhe ruling
Conservative party.
"We see a significant amount of uncertainty around the UK
over the next few months. We do not know who the Prime Minister
will be, or when, or if, Article 50 is invoked and there are
even possibilities of a General Election given the current
fluidity of UK politics," strategists at UBS said in a note.
Royal Bank of Scotland, down around 30 percent since
the vote to leave the EU, fell another 5.7 percent on Thursday
after it was cut to "equal weight" from "overweight" by Morgan
Stanley.
"A prolonged, convoluted and costly Brexit will weigh on
bank earnings - particularly through lower rates & volumes,"
analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"For RBS, the net profit impact is higher owing to higher
operating leverage."
However, 3i Group rallied 5.6 percent after it said
it had no plans to dispose of its investment in Dutch discount
retailer Action despite a number of approaches.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.2 percent, and
remains down around 8 percent over the last week, as it is more
exposed to uncertainty in the domestic economy than the
blue-chip FTSE 100.
Confidence among British consumers fell sharply in the days
after the country decided to leave the European Union, according
to a survey.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)