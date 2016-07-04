(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 falls, ending 4-day winning run
* Property and housebuilding stocks drop
* FTSE 100 still down in dollar terms since Brexit vote
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 4 Britain's top shares index fell
on Monday, as weaker property and housebuilding stocks weighed
on the market and halted its rebound from a slump caused by the
UK's decision to leave the European Union.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had risen in the
four previous sessions, was down 0.4 percent at 6,551.92 points.
Property stocks British Land and Land Securities
were the worst performers, down 7.2 percent and 6.3
percent respectively, while housebuilders Persimmon and
Taylor Wimpey also fell.
That sector was hit as data on Monday showed Britain's
construction industry suffered its worst contraction in seven
years in June as concerns over Britain's vote on quitting the EU
intensified.
"Although short term stock market gains may be realised as
expectations inflate over central bank intervention, the key
fundamentals and ongoing concerns which have punished global
stocks still remain intact in the background," said FXTM
research analyst Lukman Otunuga.
The FTSE 100 initially fell around 6 percent after the
result on June 24 showed that Britain had voted to quit the EU,
a result which pummelled sterling on currency markets.
The FTSE recovered last week, helped by expectations of more
central bank help to stabilise markets after the result.
It has also been aided by the fact that a weaker sterling
can help the FTSE's international companies, since a weaker
pound can help British companies export overseas.
Nevertheless, several analysts remained cautious over the
market outlook, given the risks generated by Brexit, with the
British economy expected to weaken as a result of it.
While the FTSE 100 has recovered since June 24, the index
remains down by around 10 percent in U.S. dollar terms since the
vote, as the slump in sterling has reduced the value of the UK
market in dollar terms.
"At the moment, we have seen selling at these levels,
reducing exposure into any rallies that present themselves such
as the recent move higher in GlaxoSmithKline. Many are
opting to sit in cash, waiting for a market pull back," said
Lewis Jones, stockbroker at Cornhill Capital.
(Editing by Alison Williams)