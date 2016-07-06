LONDON, July 6 Britain's mid-cap share index
fell on Wednesday, underperforming gains on the blue-chip index,
with domestically-focused property and banking stocks falling on
concerns about the impact from Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
The FTSE 250 mid-cap index was down 0.4 percent in
early dealings, with shares in property-related companies Redrow
, Bovis Homes and Zoopla Property
falling 3.5 to 4.1 percent.
Mid-cap financial stocks such as Metro Bank and
Shawbrook were down 7 percent and 3.6 percent
respectively.
However, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent,
with a slump in sterling to a new 31-year low against the U.S.
dollar seen as helping the internationally-exposed FTSE 100
index's export-oriented companies.
While the FTSE 100 has partially recovered and is up about 4
percent since June 23 - the date of the EU referendum - it
remains down about 10 percent in U.S. dollar terms, as the slump
in sterling has reduced the dollar value of the British market.
The mid-cap index has fallen 10 percent during the period in
sterling terms.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)