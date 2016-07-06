LONDON, July 6 Britain's top share index extended losses in the afternoon trading session, with energy stocks falling further after crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent on a firmer dollar and economic growth concerns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.6 percent by 1118 GMT, while the mid-cap index fell 1.2 percent.

The UK oil and gas index declined nearly 3 percent, dragged down by a 2.2 percent fall in BP and a 2.6 percent drop in Royal Dutch Shell.

Mid-cap oil company Tullow Oil slumped 15.5 percent.

