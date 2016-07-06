(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 down 1.6 pct, mid-cap down 1.2 pct
* Oil, Retail, property stocks among top decliners
* Gold miners up sharply on stronger gold prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 6 Britain's top share index fell on
Wednesday following a sharp sell-offs in energy, retail and
property-related stocks, although precious metals miners rallied
after safe-haven gold hit a two-year peak.
The UK oil and gas index fell about 2 percent
after crude oil prices declined on worries about weakening
demand from refineries and potentially slower economic growth in
the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. Mid-cap
Tullow Oil slumped 15 percent.
The FTSE 100, dominated by internationally-exposed
companies, was down 1.6 percent by 1253 GMT, while the mid-cap
FTSE 250 index fell 1.2 percent. After moving largely in
lockstep with each other in the run-up to the EU referendum, UK
mid-caps have diverged sharply since the Brexit vote on June 23.
The FTSE 250, which is skewed towards domestically-focused
banks and property stocks, has borne the brunt of investor
worries about the health of the UK economy, while blue-chips,
whose earnings get a boost from a weaker sterling, have
outperformed in local currency terms. reut.rs/29jKbO4
Despite a sharp post-Brexit sell-off, the FTSE 100 index is
up about 2 percent since the close on June 23 - the date of the
EU referendum. In contrast, the mid-cap index has fallen more
than 10 percent since then in sterling terms.
However, the FTSE 100 index is down about 11 percent in
dollar terms as the slump in the sterling to a 31-year low has
reduced the dollar value of the market.
"The FTSE 100 is doing its best to keep the post-Brexit
recovery alive in spite of the understandable uncertainty that
has arisen following the referendum," said Mike van Dulken, head
of research at Accendo Markets. "Defensives and safe havens have
certainly lived up to their name."
Gold miner Randgold Resources rose about 4 percent
to a new record high, while Fresnillo was up 7.5
percent, the highest level since late 2011.
United Utilities, National Grid and Severn
Trent rose to record highs on Wednesday, as investors
piled into dividend-yielding defensive stocks as a shield
against volatile markets. However, some investors took profits,
with the stocks down 0.4 to 1.2 percent in afternoon trading.
However, UK retailers slipped following a negative sector
note from HSBC, with shares in Tesco and Morrisons
falling 8.6 percent and 6.8 percent respectively.
"We expect that Tesco has lost a lot of its buying power and
position over recent years due to mismanagement," HSBC analysts
said. "We downgrade (it) to 'hold' from 'buy' as short-term
sentiment would be against the sector."
Property-related companies came under further selling
pressure as shares in Barratt Development, Taylor
Wimpey and British Land fell 2.3 to 4.9 percent
on lingering concerns about the sector's growth outlook.
Shares in mid-cap companies Redrow, Bovis Homes
and Zoopla Property fell 1.8 to 5.9 percent.
Domestic banks Shawbrook and Metro Bank fell
4.7 percent and 3.1 percent respectively due to Brexit concerns.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Jon Boyle and Raissa
Kasolowsky)