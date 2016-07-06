(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, July 6 Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday following a sharp sell-offs in energy, retail and property-related stocks, although precious metals miners rallied after safe-haven gold hit a two-year peak.

The UK oil and gas index fell about 2 percent after crude oil prices declined on worries about weakening demand from refineries and potentially slower economic growth in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. Mid-cap Tullow Oil slumped 15 percent.

The FTSE 100, dominated by internationally-exposed companies, was down 1.6 percent by 1253 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 1.2 percent. After moving largely in lockstep with each other in the run-up to the EU referendum, UK mid-caps have diverged sharply since the Brexit vote on June 23.

The FTSE 250, which is skewed towards domestically-focused banks and property stocks, has borne the brunt of investor worries about the health of the UK economy, while blue-chips, whose earnings get a boost from a weaker sterling, have outperformed in local currency terms. reut.rs/29jKbO4

Despite a sharp post-Brexit sell-off, the FTSE 100 index is up about 2 percent since the close on June 23 - the date of the EU referendum. In contrast, the mid-cap index has fallen more than 10 percent since then in sterling terms.

However, the FTSE 100 index is down about 11 percent in dollar terms as the slump in the sterling to a 31-year low has reduced the dollar value of the market.

"The FTSE 100 is doing its best to keep the post-Brexit recovery alive in spite of the understandable uncertainty that has arisen following the referendum," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets. "Defensives and safe havens have certainly lived up to their name."

Gold miner Randgold Resources rose about 4 percent to a new record high, while Fresnillo was up 7.5 percent, the highest level since late 2011.

United Utilities, National Grid and Severn Trent rose to record highs on Wednesday, as investors piled into dividend-yielding defensive stocks as a shield against volatile markets. However, some investors took profits, with the stocks down 0.4 to 1.2 percent in afternoon trading.

However, UK retailers slipped following a negative sector note from HSBC, with shares in Tesco and Morrisons falling 8.6 percent and 6.8 percent respectively.

"We expect that Tesco has lost a lot of its buying power and position over recent years due to mismanagement," HSBC analysts said. "We downgrade (it) to 'hold' from 'buy' as short-term sentiment would be against the sector."

Property-related companies came under further selling pressure as shares in Barratt Development, Taylor Wimpey and British Land fell 2.3 to 4.9 percent on lingering concerns about the sector's growth outlook.

Shares in mid-cap companies Redrow, Bovis Homes and Zoopla Property fell 1.8 to 5.9 percent. Domestic banks Shawbrook and Metro Bank fell 4.7 percent and 3.1 percent respectively due to Brexit concerns.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Jon Boyle and Raissa Kasolowsky)