LONDON, July 7 Britain's top share index bounced
back in early trading on Thursday, with Associated British Foods
leading the market higher after an encouraging update,
while energy shares mirrored gains in crude oil prices.
Shares in Associated British Foods rose 5.5 percent, the top
gainer in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after saying it
was sticking to plans to expand its Primark clothing chain
across Europe and the U.S., and was optimistic about continued
growth despite uncertainty created by Brexit.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index, dominated by internationally
exposed companies, was up 1.3 percent by 0719 GMT after closing
lower in the previous session. Britain's domestically-focused
FTSE 250 index was up 1.1 percent.
UK banks were up about 2 percent, rebounding
from losses earlier in the week.
Despite a sharp sell-off after the Brexit vote, the FTSE 100
is up about 3 percent since its close on June 23. However, it is
down 10 percent in dollar terms as the slump in sterling to a
31-year low has reduced the dollar value of the market. In
contrast, the FTSE 250 is down 8.5 percent in sterling terms.
Energy shares tracked crude oil prices higher. The UK oil
and gas index was up 1.3 percent, helped by a rise
of more than 1 percent in shares of BP and Royal Dutch
Shell.
Stock markets also got some support from the minutes for the
June 14-15 meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve late on Wednesday
showing the Fed's policymakers decided interest rate hikes
should stay on hold until the consequences of Britain's EU
referendum became clearer.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)