* FTSE 100 rises, extends gains after U.S. jobs data
* Brexit concerns have hit property, housebuilding stocks
* But UBS analysts see upside potential in housebuilders
* FTSE 100 still down post-Brexit in U.S dollar terms
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 8 Britain's top share index rose to
hover near its highest level in a year on Friday, although the
value of the market in U.S. dollar terms remained dented by the
impact of the country's vote to quit the European Union.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index was 0.5 percent
higher at 6,563.32 points, near its highest level since August
2015.
Stocks also took heart from data showing a surge in U.S.
jobs growth in June, while tepid wage growth could see the U.S.
Federal Reserve remaining cautious about hiking interest rates.
The FTSE 100, which is dominated by international companies
that do much of their business outside the UK, has recovered
from a 6-percent drop after the June 23 vote to quit the bloc.
The Brexit result has sent sterling to a 31-year low against
the dollar, yet that has benefited FTSE 100 companies, as a
weaker pound can help exporters while firms get an accounting
boost from revenues earned in U.S dollars.
"The economic fundamentals look weak, given the result of
the EU vote, but the international exposure of the FTSE 100 has
meant it has been pretty resilient," said Central Markets'
trading analyst Joseph Neighbour.
Worries over Brexit hit FTSE 100 property and housebuilding
stocks earlier this week, with leading fund managers including
Legal & General and Aberdeen Asset Management
cutting the value of UK property funds.
However, housebuilding stocks recovered on Friday, with
analysts at UBS saying the recent drop in the sector could mark
an attractive entry point for investors.
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey rose 7.9 percent and rival
Persimmon advanced 5.6 percent.
Gary Paulin, head of global equities at Northern Trust
Capital Markets, also backed buying UK housebuilding stocks,
tipping Persimmon among others.
Brexit has had more of an impact on the mid-cap FTSE 250
index which has more domestically focused companies
exposed to any downturn in the British economy.
The slump in sterling has also meant the FTSE 100 is worth
around 10 percent less than it was before the Brexit vote in
terms of its U.S. dollar value.
Market research company GfK said Brexit had prompted the
biggest drop in UK consumer morale in five years. Uncertainty
about Britain's future trade agreements with Europe could also
stifle foreign investment into the UK and curb job creation,
economists say.
"With the horrible mix of Brexit anxieties, global growth
fears and depressed oil prices weighing on global sentiment,
stock markets could be exposed to further losses moving
forward," said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)