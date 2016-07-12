Wall St Week Ahead-Dollar's sudden weakness could help U.S. profit picture
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
LONDON, July 12 Britain's top share index held near an 11-month high on Tuesday while midcaps rose nearly 1 percent as domestic political uncertainty eased after Theresa May was set to become the country's new prime minister this week.
Gains in large-cap mining companies offset weakness in defensive sectors such as telcos and healthcare that were investor magnets in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent at 6,692.19 points in early deals after rising up to 6,698.92, the highest level since August last year. The index has gained nearly 16 percent since its post-Brexit low on June 24 and is up more than 20 percent from its trough in February.
However, it is up only 11 percent in U.S. dollar terms due to a sharp fall in the sterling.
The domestically-focused mid-cap index once again outperformed and is now a little more than 3 percent shy of its pre-referendum levels.
Basic resources tracked stronger metals prices following upbeat results from Alcoa overnight. The UK mining index was up 0.7 percent. Shares in Anglo American , Glencore and BHP Billiton rose 1.1 to 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after U.S. wages remained nearly flat in January, reducing expectations of a fast interest rate-hike cycle in the coming months. Wages rose just three cents last month despite the largest gain in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in four months, a report showed. Investors bet the figures would keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on a trajectory of gradual interest rate increases, sustaining the allure of
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Major world stock indexes rose on Friday, with U.S. equities closing near record highs, as data showed the creation of more U.S. jobs than expected, while President Donald Trump's executive order to review banking regulations boosted financial sector shares.