* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct, mid-caps gain 1 pct

* Housebuilding stocks extend gains

* Defensive shares lose ground

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, July 12 Britain's top share index held near an 11-month high on Tuesday while midcaps rose nearly 1 percent as domestic political uncertainty eased after Theresa May was lined up to become the next prime minister.

Gains in large-cap property-related stocks offset weakness in defensive sectors such as telecoms and healthcare that were investor magnets in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at 6,694.00 points by 0828 GMT after hitting 6,698.92 earlier in the session, its highest since August last year. The index has gained nearly 16 percent since its post-Brexit low on June 24 and is up more than 20 percent from its trough in February.

However, it is up only 11 percent in U.S. dollar terms due to a sharp fall in the sterling, which slumped to a 31-year low this month on concerns that the Brexit vote could lead the country to recession.

The domestically-focused mid-cap index once again outperformed and is now a little more than 3 percent shy of its pre-referendum levels.

Sentiment improved after it became clear on Monday that May will succeed British Prime Minister David Cameron, who announced he was stepping down after Britons voted last month to quit the European Union, as rival Andrea Leadsom abruptly ended her leadership campaign.

"Markets are continuing to cheer the fact that at least some degree of certainty has returned concerning the UK government," said Markus Huber, trader at City of London Markets. "Traders might be content for now that a leadership crisis in the UK has been avoided."

Companies sensitive to domestic economic and political conditions were in demand, with the FTSE real estate index rising 1.3 percent to a two week high after falling sharply following the UK referendum results.

Shares in UK housebuilders Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments and Persimmon extended the previous session's rally and were up 4.2 to 6.7 percent.

However, defensive and safe-haven companies lost ground, with teleom company Vodafone falling 2 percent, also pressured by a cut in its rating to "neutral" from "buy" by Citigroup. Drugmaker AstraZeneca dropped 1.7 percent, while gold miner Fresnillo slipped 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Andrew Heavens)