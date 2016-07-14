LONDON, July 14 Britain's top shares index rose
on Thursday to an 11-month high, boosted by expectations of an
interest rate cut from the Bank of England.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1 percent to
6,738.75 points while the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, whose
companies are more exposed to the domestic economy, advanced 0.6
percent.
The Bank of England is expected to halve its benchmark
interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent, the first cut in
more than seven years, as it tries to cushion the economy from
the shock late June vote to pull Britain out of the European
Union.
The central bank's monthly policy statement is due at 1100
GMT.
Lower interest rates typically boost stock markets, as they
dent returns on bonds and cash and can reduce borrowing costs
for companies.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)