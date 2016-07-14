* FTSE 100 eases after hitting 11-month highs
* Housebuilders hit by BoE decision
* Miners rise as JP Morgan upgrades Anglo American
* FTSE 100 still below pre-Brexit level in U.S. dollar terms
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 14 Britain's top shares index fell
back from an 11-month high on Thursday, after the Bank of
England dashed hopes of an interest rate cut, hitting stocks
sensitive to sterling strength and housebuilders.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent at
6,679.27 points by 1149 GMT after briefly turning negative and
having hit an 11-month high of 6,743.42 before the Bank of
England's decision.
The Bank of England unexpectedly held its benchmark interest
rate steady, with most analysts predicting a cut to a record low
of 0.25 percent, which would've been the first cut in more than
seven years.
The Bank said it was likely to deliver stimulus in three
weeks' time, possibly as a "package of measures" once it has
assessed how the June 23 referendum decision to leave the
European Union has affected the economy.
"We had a suspicion that they might keep rates on hold. With
rates already so low, they only have a limited room for
manoeuvre, and I sense that they're conserving their ammunition
in case they need to cut rates further down the line," said Kyri
Kangellaris, director at Horizon Stockbroking.
The FTSE 100 was hit by a sharp rise in the pound, with many
of its companies earnings revenues abroad and suffering from
sterling strength.
The FTSE 250 mid-cap index, whose companies are more
exposed to the domestic economy, cut gains to 0.2 percent.
Lower interest rates typically boost stock markets, as they
dent returns on bonds and cash and can reduce borrowing costs
for companies.
Housebuilding and property stocks, which had been among the
hardest hit after the Brexit vote, turned lower, having rallied
in anticipation of the decision. Lower rates often encourage
consumers to take out loans to buy homes and property.
Berkeley Group was up 0.6 percent, having risen 2
percent before the decision, while Barratt Developments
was up 1.5 percent, having been as much as 3 percent higher
before the decision.
"A cut is on the way, but not just yet. Clearly, the
decision to keep rates on hold is having a bit of an impact on
the housebuilding and property stocks that had been rallying
earlier this week," said Richard Griffiths, associate director
at Berkely Futures, said.
Mining stocks rose on the back of firmer metals prices, with
Anglo American up 3.8 percent as JP Morgan upgraded the
company to "overweight".
"H1 results are likely to be a positive catalyst for Rio,
Anglo and Glencore in our view, and resilient prices have
de-risked balance sheets, offering a platform for Anglo and
Glencore to execute additional disposals," said JP Morgan's
analysts.
The FTSE 100 is up nearly 8 percent so far in 2016, although
a slump in sterling following the Brexit vote has meant that the
FTSE 100 remains below its pre-Brexit levels in U.S. dollar
terms.
