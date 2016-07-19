(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
LONDON, July 19 Britain's top share index fell
on Tuesday, easing back from an 11-month closing high, with
miners dropping after a production update from Rio Tinto.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 31.51 points, or 0.5 percent at
6,663.91, having ended on Monday with its highest close since
August last year.
Rio Tinto fell 3.9 percent after its latest update.
Traders said that Rio Tinto's second quarter figures were a
little disappointing, even as it reiterated its 2017 outlook.
"Growth in iron ore output decelerated from 13 percent
year-on-year in Q1 to 8 percent in Q2 but production growth
accelerated in bauxite, aluminium and also copper, which will do
little to ease the market's fears that key commodities could
remain glutted for some time to come," said Russ Mould,
Investment Director at AJ Bell, in a note.
In all, FTSE 350 mining stocks dropped 2.8
percent.
Among other firms with corporate updates, Royal Mail Group
was roughly flat after it said that first quarter
trading had met its expectations.
Top riser on the FTSE 100 was Coca-Cola HBC, up more
than 2 percent after the bottling company was upgraded to
"overweight" from neutral by JP Morgan Cazenove.
"The soft drinks category is very resilient to macroeconomic
volatility, which bodes well for CCH given current uncertainty
in Europe," analysts at JP Morgan said in a note.
"We believe CCH is well placed to take on additional
bottling assets in key territories."
Reflecting that uncertainty in Europe, the latest German ZEW
showed a big fall in economic sentiment since Britain voted to
leave the European Union nearly a month ago.
However, the FTSE 100 is up 5.2 percent since the vote,
with its substantial international exposure and defensive
composition meaning it has weathered the period since the
referendum better than major European indexes.
