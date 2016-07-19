(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, July 19 Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday, easing back from an 11-month closing high, with miners dropping after a production update from Rio Tinto.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 31.51 points, or 0.5 percent at 6,663.91, having ended on Monday with its highest close since August last year.

Rio Tinto fell 3.9 percent after its latest update.

Traders said that Rio Tinto's second quarter figures were a little disappointing, even as it reiterated its 2017 outlook.

"Growth in iron ore output decelerated from 13 percent year-on-year in Q1 to 8 percent in Q2 but production growth accelerated in bauxite, aluminium and also copper, which will do little to ease the market's fears that key commodities could remain glutted for some time to come," said Russ Mould, Investment Director at AJ Bell, in a note.

In all, FTSE 350 mining stocks dropped 2.8 percent.

Among other firms with corporate updates, Royal Mail Group was roughly flat after it said that first quarter trading had met its expectations.

Top riser on the FTSE 100 was Coca-Cola HBC, up more than 2 percent after the bottling company was upgraded to "overweight" from neutral by JP Morgan Cazenove.

"The soft drinks category is very resilient to macroeconomic volatility, which bodes well for CCH given current uncertainty in Europe," analysts at JP Morgan said in a note.

"We believe CCH is well placed to take on additional bottling assets in key territories."

Reflecting that uncertainty in Europe, the latest German ZEW showed a big fall in economic sentiment since Britain voted to leave the European Union nearly a month ago.

However, the FTSE 100 is up 5.2 percent since the vote, with its substantial international exposure and defensive composition meaning it has weathered the period since the referendum better than major European indexes. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew Heavens)