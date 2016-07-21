(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.3 pct
* Airlines stocks among top decliners
* EasyJet down sharply on poor outlook
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 21 Britain's top share index
slipped on Thursday after four straight days of gains, with
airline stocks falling sharply after industry bellwethers
easyJet and Lufthansa warned of slower bookings and a worsening
outlook.
Shares in easyJet dropped 5 percent after the
carrier said it could not predict the outcome for the end of the
year as growing security concerns, weaker consumer confidence
and currency volatility hit the group during its most profitable
peak summer period.
The sector also came under pressure after Lufthansa
, Germany's largest airline, cut its full-year profit
target saying advance bookings to Europe had fallen sharply due
to "terrorist attacks in Europe and to greater political and
economic uncertainty". Its shares slid 8 percent.
"The airline sector looks set for a pretty unpleasant ride
in the short term, and investors might want to fasten their seat
belts, because there could be turbulence ahead," Nicholas Hyett,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"The industry has been increasing capacity for some time and
that is starting to have an effect on pricing, squeezing revenue
per seat. Until now easyJet has been coping well, with rising
passenger numbers offsetting lower revenues per seat. Capacity
growth is continuing but the scale of yield declines is
nonetheless starting to hit revenues."
Airline stocks, including a 3.5 percent drop in British
Airways owner IAG, dragged the blue-chip FTSE 100 share
index 0.3 percent lower by 0817 GMT.
However, the index is up about 15 percent since a low in
late June, when shares fell sharply following a vote in Britain
to leave the European Union. In U.S. dollar terms it is up only
about 11 percent since then following a fall in sterling.
On the positive side, equipment rental company Ashtead
rose 4.4 percent, gathering strength from a 9 percent
surge in shares of its U.S. peer United Rentals in
after-market trade on better than expected results.
Among mid-caps, online electricals retailer AO World
jumped 8.3 percent after saying its full-year outlook was
unchanged despite economic uncertainty following the Brexit vote
and its potential effect on consumer confidence and suppliers'
foreign exchange exposure.
"The company continues to grow its European proposition,
with sales more than doubling during Q1 year-on-year," Shore
Capital said. "Encouragingly for investors, the business is
making advances in achieving a positive gross margin whilst also
commencing trading from its new Bergheim logistics base."
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Susan Fenton)