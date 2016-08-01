(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* Barclays, RBS fall after stress test
* Anglo American leads miners higher
* AB Foods also rises
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Aug 1 UK shares rose on Monday, led
higher by a rise in mining stocks, though British banks Barclays
and Royal Bank of Scotland fell following the results of the
European Union's stress test.
The UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at
6734.29 points by 0909 GMT, having posted its second monthly
gain in a row in July.
The British banking sector retreated 0.6
percent as shares in Barclays and Royal Bank of
Scotland fell 2.6 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) published the results
of its annual stress test on Friday evening which checked the
health of 51 lenders from across the European Union.
Barclays was among the worst-performing banks in the stress
test, while Royal Bank of Scotland was also among the top 15
weakest banks.
"The banks are in a much better position than they were, but
I think there is a lot of concern around the banks in relation
to how heavily linked they are to the UK economy and how
interest rate cuts ... (will) play through into their
profitability," Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdowne, said.
Among the top gainers, Anglo American rose more than
4 percent after RBC raised its rating on the stock to
"outperform" from "sector perform".
UBS also upgraded Anglo American's earnings outlook
following its better-than-expected results it reported last
week.
A rally in the price of copper, which hit a one-week high on
positive data from China, also supported the sector.
Mining stocks BHP Billiton, Antofagasta and
Rio Tinto rose between 2.2 percent to 3.5 percent.
Primark owner Associated British Foods rose 2.3
percent after Deutsche Bank raised its rating on the stock to
"buy" from "hold", citing a positive near term outlook.
"Improving sugar prices, recent currency moves and balance
sheet flexibility are all in (Associated British Foods') favour.
Primark, the driver of most of ABF's growth in the past decade,
continues to power ahead for the long term", analysts at
Deutsche Bank said in a note.
Among the top fallers, supermarket Morrison fell 2
percent after announcing a round of price cuts.
Peers Tesco and Sainsbury were also down
1.1 percent and 1 percent respectively.
Education publisher Pearson extended its losses
from the previous session, down 2 percent after Deustche Bank
cut its target price on the stock.
Pearson plunged more than 9 percent on Friday after
reporting a miss in its first half sales.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)