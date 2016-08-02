(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct
* Banks extend losses
* Travis Perkins drops after results
* Direct Line set for record daily gain
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Aug 2 UK shares fell for a second
straight session on Tuesday as banking stocks and Travis Perkins
dropped, though motor insurer Direct Line jumped after results.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at
6,658.36 points by 0946 GMT, touching a two-week low.
Shares in bank stocks extended their losses from the
previous session following the results of Europe-wide stress
tests, with the British banking index down 1.5
percent.
Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays had
been among the worst-performing banks in the stress test, with
their shares down 3.1 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.
Analysts said that the exclusion of Credit Suisse
and Deutsche Bank from the blue chip STOXX Europe 50
index was weighing on sentiment, as well as the slide
in Commerzbank's shares following an earnings warning.
Direct Line was the top riser on the index, jumping
7.6 percent and set for its best day on record after its
half-yearly profits beat expectations.
"The results ... are set against a very strong comparator
and the UK's largest motor insurer strengthened its grip in this
key sector with in-force policies up 2.5%," Russ Mould,
investment director at AJ Bell, said in a note.
Energy stocks, however, continued their slide, with shares
in Royal Dutch Shell and BP dipping as oil
prices remained subdued.
Builders' merchant Travis Perkins fell 3 percent
after saying that the UK's June vote to leave the European Union
had created "considerably uncertainty" in the outlook for the
building supplies market.
The company said its two-year like-for-like sales in July
had been below the levels seen in the second quarter, although
it had seen a gradual improvement through the course of the
month.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Andrew Heavens)