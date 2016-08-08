(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct

* Barclays gains on upgrade

* Miners track metals prices higher

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Aug 8 Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged up on Monday to touch its highest level in more than 13 months on the back of gains in mining stocks and Barclays, which was boosted by an upgrade.

The index was up 0.3 percent at 6,814.87 points by 0900 GMT, having hit its highest level since June 25 2015 earlier in the session at 6,829.47.

Barclays bank was the top riser on the index, climbing nearly 4 percent after Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its rating on the lender to "outperform" from "neutral".

"While the valuation of the sector is still not that compelling, we think Barclays offers a credible capital plan and a clear route to improving returns," analysts at Exane BNP Paribas said in a note.

British banks slumped after Britons voted on June 23 to leave the European Union, though they are now only 0.2 percent below their pre-Brexit level.

Mining stocks were also among the top gainers, with BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Antofagasta all up more than 2 percent following a rally in the price of iron ore and extending gains made on the Australian stock market earlier on Monday.

Drugmaker Hikma was the blue-chip index's worst performer, falling 2.6 percent and continuing its sell-off from last week when its shares slumped 16.8 percent on Thursday after it warned on its profit at its generic drugs unit.

(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Susan Fenton)