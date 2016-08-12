(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 at highest level since June 2015

* Stronger oil prices lift BP and Shell

* But weak China data weighs on mining stocks

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's top share index gained ground on Friday to reach a 14-month high, as a rise in the shares of major oil companies lent the market an element of support.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent at 6,923.43 points, its highest level since June 2015.

A rise in the likes of BP and Royal Dutch Shell added the most points to the FTSE 100, with the energy sector tracking a move higher in crude oil prices.

However, mining stocks slipped back as copper prices fell after some economic data from China -- the world's biggest metals consumer -- missed market expectations.

The FTSE 100 is up around 11 percent so far in 2016.

Record low interest rates set by the Bank of England have helped the UK stock market recover from a slump in the immediate aftermath of June's vote for Britain to quit the European Union.

The Bank of England's measures have also hit returns on bonds and cash, driving investors to the better returns on offer from stocks, although the value of UK shares in U.S. dollar terms has been impacted by a fall in sterling.

"Unattractive gilt yields and the weaker pound have improved investors' appetite in the UK stock market," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at London Capital Group.

ETX Capital markets analyst Neil Wilson echoed that view, arguing the FTSE 100 could hit the 7,000 point level given the poor returns on offer elsewhere.

"As government and corporate bond yields tumble, in the short term UK equities look more and more appealing to yield-starved investors," he said. (Editing by Keith Weir)