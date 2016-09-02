(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 index up 1.5 pct
* Commodities shares gain on weaker dollar
* Housebuilders dragged down by mid-cap McCarthy & Stone
By Atul Prakash and Kit Rees
LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's top share index rose
further in afternoon trading on Friday after data showing a
greater than expected slowdown in U.S. employment growth last
month lowered the chances of an interest rate hike in the United
States this month.
Non-farm payrolls rose by 151,000 jobs in August after an
upwardly revised 275,000 increase in July, with hiring in
manufacturing and construction declining. Economists had
forecast payrolls rising 180,000 last month.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 1.5 percent by
1331 GMT, bouncing from a four-week low on Thursday and gaining
after three straight days of losses.
"Today's jobs data has raised expectations that a U.S. rate
hike could be delayed," said Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at
Securequity. "A weakness in the dollar following the payroll
numbers has helped commodities, which have a heavy weight on the
benchmark FTSE 100 index."
Commodities shares were in demand after prices of gold
, oil, copper and nickel advanced
following a drop in the dollar after the U.S. jobs data. A
weaker U.S. currency generally makes dollar-priced commodities
cheaper for other currency holders and in turn raises demand.
The UK mining index rose 2.5 percent, boosted
by rallies of between 2 to 3.8 percent in Fresnillo,
Anglo American, Randgold Resources and Glencore
.
The UK oil and gas index was up 1.9 percent as
share prices of Royal Dutch Shell and BP both
rose around 1.6 percent.
Cruise operator Carnival dropped 3.6 percent,
trading at the bottom of the FTSE 100, after a downgrade from
Morgan Stanley to "underweight".
Carnival was joined by UK housebuilders Persimmon,
Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments which all
fell between 0.8 percent to 1.3 percent, weighed down by a drop
in mid-cap sector peer McCarthy & Stone.
Retirement home builder McCarthy & Stone slumped nearly 12
percent after saying it had seen fewer new house reservations
and an increased level of cancellations after Britain's vote in
June to leave the European Union.
"Against a sector that has been rebounding strongly on the
belief that the housing sector will be fully 'shrugging off
Brexit', this more cautious statement could have a more negative
impact on this stock's valuation," Robin Hardy, analyst at Shore
Capital Markets, said in a note.
(Editing by Dominic Evans)