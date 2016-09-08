* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct
* ECB keeps to QE timetable
* Micro focus surge leads index
* Dixons Carphone beats forecasts
* Pearson falls on peer readacross
By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON, Sept 8 UK shares gave up early gains but
outperformed European peers on Thursday after the European
Central Bank held rates steady and did not change its
asset-buying programme.
The central bank kept the timetable for its quantitative
easing programme unchanged, and ECB President Mario Draghi said
that the possible extension of the programme had not been
discussed, although bank committees had been ordered to consider
options.
That sent stocks lower, and the euro higher against the
dollar and sterling.
Britain's FTSE was flat, outperforming European shares
thanks to sterling weakness, with British companies also less
directly exposed to any disappointment from the ECB.
Micro Focus was the top blue chip riser, surging 17
percent to a record high after it agreed to buy Hewlett Packard
Enterprise's non-core software assets in a deal worth
$8.8 billion.
Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said the deal
was a "good sign for the continued growth of UK business and
technology post-Brexit."
Dixons, Britain's biggest consumer electricals and mobile
phone retailer, also rose, up 3.6 percent and touching its
highest point since Britain voted to leave the European Union
after it beat forecasts with a 4 percent increase in quarterly
sales.
"With trading ahead of expectations ... we remain confident
that we could be upgrading as we move through the year. The
shares are weak and remain undervalued and we advocate a strong
Buy," analysts at Liberum said in a note.
Pearson, however, dropped over 7 percent, hurt by
share losses at its U.S. peer John Wiley, which reported
a disappointing set of first-quarter results.
It was joined by Standard Life and Admiral Group
, which both fell after going ex-dividend.
Among the mid caps, travel group Thomas Cook Group
gained 5.3 percent after rival Dart Group reported a
positive set of results, saying that summer leisure travel
bookings showed no signs of a slowdown.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)