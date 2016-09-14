(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 recovers from 3-day losing run
* FTSE up 7 pct so far in 2016 but near 1-month lows
* Ocado falls sharply for second day in a row
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 14 Britain's top shares index rose
on Wednesday, breaking off from a three-day losing run, as
firmer mining stocks enabled the market to recover some ground.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.6 percent
at 6,702.31 points in early trading, near one-month lows but
still up around 7 percent since the start of 2016.
Mining stocks were the best performers, with Glencore
up 3.9 percent and Anglo American up 4.1
percent.
The mining sector was lifted by firmer copper prices and
data showing economic conditions in China - the world's
second-biggest economy and the biggest consumer of metals -
perked up in August.
"We still favour the commodity sector, with Glencore being
our top pick," said Roderic Owen-Thomas, director at
London-based trading firm Mayfair Capital Limited.
However, luxury goods group Burberry fell on the
back of cautious updates from rivals such as Hermes
and Richemont, with Hermes' shares sliding after the
company scrapped its sales growth targets.
Online grocer Ocado, which is in the FTSE 250
mid-cap index, also fell sharply for the second day in a
row after broker downgrades following Ocado's warning earlier
this week of pressure on its profit margins.
The FTSE, along with world stock markets in general, has
fallen over the last week due to uncertainty over when the U.S.
Federal Reserve will next raise interest rates.
However, the fact interest rates in Britain remain at record
lows has enabled the FTSE to recover from June's shock 'Brexit'
vote for Britain to quit the European Union, as those low rates
have hit returns on bonds and cash and driven investors to the
better returns available from the stock market.
(Editing by Mark Potter)