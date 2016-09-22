(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 rises, index close to 2016 peak

* Mining stocks outperform

* Global equity markets buoyed by latest update from Fed

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's top shares index climbed on Thursday, heading for its highest level so far in 2016, after the Federal Reserve's decision to keep U.S. interest rates on hold buoyed stock markets around the world.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index advanced 0.5 percent to 6,869.87 points, close to its 2016 peak of 6,955 points reached in August which marked the FTSE's highest level in more than a year.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged and projected a less aggressive path for hikes next year and in 2018..

The Fed, however, signaled it still might tighten monetary policy by the end of this year as the labour market improved further. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said U.S. growth looked stronger and rate increases would be needed to keep the economy from overheating and fueling high inflation.

Nevertheless, while rates may go up in the United States, interest rates remain at record lows in Britain and the euro zone, hitting returns on bonds and cash and driving investors over to the better returns offered by the stock market.

"It is becoming clear that central banks around the world see themselves supporting the economy with loose monetary policy while governments remain slow with fiscal reform," said Lorne Baring, managing director at B Capital Wealth Management.

Mining shares were the top-performing FTSE stocks as the Fed's decision pushed down the U.S dollar on currency markets, thereby making commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

"We have seen clients favour some of the mining sector," said Lewis Jones, stockbroker at Cornhill Capital.

The FTSE 100 is up around 10 percent so far in 2016, as a rate cut by the Bank of England enabled the FTSE to recover from a slump in June caused by Britain's shock vote to quit the European Union. (Editing by Larry King)