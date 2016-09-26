(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 1.3 percent
* Heads for worst one-day drop in 3 months
* Lloyds and InterContinental Hotels fall sharply
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 26 Britain's top share index fell
on Monday and headed for its worst one-day performance in three
months, with Lloyds pushing banks lower after a
downgrade by Goldman Sachs and miners tracking weaker metals
prices.
InterContinental Hotels fell 4.3 percent, the worst
performer in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after Morgan
Stanley downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equalweight"
saying U.S. revenue growth was expected to continue to weaken.
A downgrade by another broker bank hit Lloyds and
pushed the UK banks index to trade 1.3 percent
lower. The British bank fell 2.8 percent after Goldman Sachs cut
its rating for the stock to "sell" from "neutral", saying it
faced incremental competition from HSBC.
The FTSE 100 index was down 1.3 percent and headed
for its worst one-day percentage decline since late June.
Resource-related stocks also lost ground, with the UK mining
index falling 1.5 percent, as prices of major
industrial metals fell. Shares in Anglo American,
Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Glencore
fell 1.2 to 2.9 percent.
"The UK market has started the week on the back foot, with
some major stocks hit by downgrades by heavyweight investment
banks. Nervousness ahead of a meeting of the OPEC is also
hurting sentiment," Securequity senior trader Jawaid Afsar said.
OPEC members will meet on the sidelines of the International
Energy Forum in Algeria from Sept. 26-28, where they will
discuss a possible output-limiting deal. However, oil prices
tumbled 4 percent on Friday amid signs Saudi Arabia and Iran
were making little progress in achieving preliminary agreement
to freeze production.
Energy shares witnessed a sharp sell-off, with the UK oil
and gas index down 1.6 percent. Shares in Royal
Dutch Shell, Tullow Oil and BP all fell
around 1.6 percent.
Monday's decline was widespread, with only three stocks in
the FTSE 100 index staying in positive territory.
However, the UK market index has surged nearly 18 percent
since a post-Brexit sell-off three months ago and is up more
than 9 percent so for this year, following supportive central
bank policies and the resilience of leading economic indicators.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toby Chopra)