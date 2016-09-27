(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 27 Britain's top shares index
hovered near one-week lows on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in
construction stocks such as Wolseley and weaker energy
company stock prices.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 6,819.59
points, near its lowest level in around a week.
The FTSE gained some support from a general rebound in world
stock markets after Democrat Hillary Clinton, favoured by many
business leaders and investors, was seen to have won the first
U.S. presidential election TV debate against Republican rival
Donald Trump.
The FTSE remains up by around 10 percent since the start of
2016 but it fell 1.3 percent on Monday in what was the FTSE's
worst one-day percentage drop since late June, when Britain
voted to quit the European Union in a shock "Brexit" vote.
Wolseley was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock on Tuesday,
falling 3.7 percent after the company warned of tough market
conditions as it reported results.
"The U.S. Industrial market remains weak and the outlook
statement mixed, citing an uncertain economic environment in
some markets and continued price deflation," Jefferies analysts
wrote on Wolseley. They kept a "hold" rating on Wolseley shares.
Shares in oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell
also slipped, impacted by weaker oil prices.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
other oil producers led by Russia are meeting on the sidelines
of the International Energy Forum in Algeria from Sept. 26-28,
but investors remain sceptical that a deal may be reached.
"Markets are still unconvinced that an agreement will be
reached with Iran downplaying yesterday the chances of OPEC and
non-OPEC producers sealing a deal to curb output," said FXTM
chief market strategist Hussein Sayed.
