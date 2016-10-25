(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 index up 0.5 pct
* Anglo American leads market higher
* GKN falls after update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 25 Britain's top share index climbed
on Tuesday, boosted by basic resources stocks, with Anglo
American leading the market higher after a production
update.
Anglo American shares were up 4 percent, taking its
year-to-date gains to more than 250 percent and making it the
top performing stock on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index
and Europe's STOXX 600 this year.
The UK mining index, up 86 percent this year,
rose 2.3 percent to its highest since mid-2015. Shares in other
miners including Glencore, Antofagasta, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton - up 1.6 to 3.5 percent
on Tuesday - have surged between 39 and 170 percent in 2016.
The mining sector also tracked a rally in industrial metals,
with prices of copper, aluminium and nickel
rising more than 2 percent thanks to a weaker dollar.
"Miners are helping the FTSE 100 to trade above 7,000, with
an update from Anglo American and stronger commodities prices
improving sentiment," said Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at
Securequity. "It seems investors are looking past the debt
issues that saw mining shares plummeting last year."
Anglo American's performance, as well as that of the broader
sector, is a marked turnaround from last year when a slowing
China and high debt sent investors rushing for the exits.
Investors have cheered moves to cut costs aggressively and sell
assets to bolster balance sheets.
The FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at 7,018.02 points
after slipping in the previous two sessions, while the
domestically-focused mid-cap index was trading almost
flat.
Among other sharp movers, wealth manager St James's Place
rose 2.5 percent after reporting a near 9-percent rise
in the value of its assets, buoyed by financial market gains and
strong demand for its personal investment advice.
Shares in British engineer GKN fell 2.8 percent, the
top faller in the FTSE 100 index, after the company said it was
seeing growth rates easing in its major markets.
Hotel operator Whitbread fell 2.6 percent after the
company said sales growth slowed and margins declined at its
Costa Coffee chain, overshadowing a better-than-expected
first-half profit.
"The strength of Premier Inn and Costa is being tested, not
least by the National Living Wage, which has raised staffing
costs," said Laith Khalaf, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"If Brexit does precipitate an economic slowdown next year,
that will damage the appetite of businesses and consumers to
spend money on hotel rooms."
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Andrew Heavens)