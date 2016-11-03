(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct

* Mining stocks among biggest fallers

* Mid-caps rally, led by Inmarsat

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Nov 3 UK shares fell on Thursday in choppy trade, dropping after the British government lost a court case on how to trigger the Brexit process, which sent sterling higher.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 6,825.38 points by 1032 GMT, lagging the broader European market which was broadly positive.

The blue chip index turned negative after England's High Court ruled that Britain's government requires parliament's approval to trigger the UK's exit from the European Union, with sterling rising on the news.

"With this court ruling regarding Brexit ... sterling will rally, dollar earners will come under a lot of pressure," Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD, said.

"We think the market's going to start unwinding a little bit here and the potential for the market to fall reasonably sharply has increased. We were only doing a technical bounce today anyway - there was no reason to buy this market in front of the U.S. election, so this has given another down draft."

The FTSE 100 has rallied 7.6 percent since the UK voted to leave the European Union in June, driven by gains among its international, dollar-earning firms which get an accountancy-related boost from a drop in sterling.

Mining companies were the biggest fallers, with gold miner Randgold Resources dropping more than 5 percent after its update and pulling peer Fresnillo down 3 percent as well.

Dixons Carphone, Marks and Spencer and easyJet were among the top gainers, with British supermarket stocks in focus after Morrison rose 2.3 percent after a well-received update in which it reported a fourth consecutive quarter of underlying sales growth. Peer Sainsbury also rose, up 3.6 percent.

"Now things are starting to pick up, we're entering holiday season. I think (Morrison's) have had a tough time along with a lot scare over Brexit ... I think a lot of people will be buying into these ahead of Christmas," John Moore, trader at Berkeley Capital, said.

The more domestically-focused FTSE 250 index rose 1.2 percent, led by an 11.4 percent jump in Inmarsat's shares after the satellite reported its third quarter results. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Tom Heneghan)