* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct

* Sterling surge dents demand for blue chips

* Mid caps rally in biggest outperformance since 2009

* Mining stocks among biggest fallers

By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees

LONDON, Nov 3 Britain's top share index fell on Thursday but mid-caps rose after the British government lost a court case on how to trigger the Brexit process and the Bank of England shifted away from cutting rates further, both sending sterling higher.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 percent at 6,807.10 points by 1324 GMT, lagging the broader European market which was broadly positive. The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 1.5 percent.

That divergence saw mid caps outstrip blue chips by the greatest margin since April 2009.

The FTSE 100 fell and mid caps rose after England's High Court ruled that Britain's government requires parliament's approval to trigger the UK's exit from the European Union.

The FTSE 100 has high international exposure, with many firms earning dollars and reporting profits in pounds. That can cause shares to fall when the pound rises.

The mid caps, which are domestically focussed, rallied along with the pound on hopes that any exit from the European Union would be made smoother by additional scrutiny from parliament.

"This decision has increased the uncertainty around the UK's decision to leave the EU... The FTSE 100 is lower, but this is largely a result of global equity weakness and the FTSE's inverse correlation with the pound," Kathleen Brooks, Head of Research at City Index, said in a note.

"For the UK, uncertainty is good, because the market has convinced itself that Brexit is bad news for the UK's future economic prospects."

Sterling then hit a 4-week high after the Bank of England scrapped plans to cut interest rates and said they could move in either direction as it ramped up its forecasts for growth and inflation in 2017.

The FTSE 100 has rallied 7.6 percent since the UK voted to leave the European Union in June, driven by gains among its international, dollar-earning firms that were boosted by a drop in sterling.

Mining companies were the biggest fallers, with gold miner Randgold Resources dropping nearly 8 percent after its update and pulling peer Fresnillo down 5 percent.

In contrast, big domestic earnings were among the top risers, with Royal Bank of Scotland up 5 percent.

British supermarket stocks were in demand, with Morrison up around 2 percent after a well-received update in which it reported a fourth consecutive quarter of underlying sales growth. Peer Sainsbury also rose, up 2.1 percent.

"Now things are starting to pick up, we're entering holiday season. I think (Morrison's) have had a tough time along with a lot scare over Brexit ... I think a lot of people will be buying into these ahead of Christmas," John Moore, trader at Berkeley Capital, said.

