* FTSE 100 up 0.1 percent
* Primark owner beats expectations
* Index steady after Monday's strong rally
* Imperial Brands drops after results
* Marks and Spencer to close stores
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 8 Britain's top share index was
steady on Tuesday before the U.S. presidential election, with
better-than expected-results from Primark-owner AB Foods helping
to support shares.
AB Foods jumped 8.4 percent after the group said it
expected to benefit from Britain's vote to leave the European
Union and saw profits rising despite a weaker pound hurting
margins at its British stores.
The company's results beat analysts' average forecasts. It
said next year's results would be helped by its sugar business,
and a weak pound would improve the value of its overseas
earnings.
"Helpful FX moves are helping sugar margins (already up on
better global sugar prices), bringing focus back to the
'ingredients/agriculture' segment to prove that the ABF story
can still be something other than discount fashion and Primark,"
said Mike van Dulken, the head of research at Accendo Markets.
The stock was the stand-out mover on the FTSE 100, which was
up 0.1 percent to 6,812.19 by 0933 GMT.
The index rose 1.7 percent on Monday, its biggest daily rise
since early September, to end a 5 session losing streak.
Signs that Republican Donald Trump was gaining in the polls
last week knocked appetite for equities globally. However, the
FBI declined to bring charges against his rival, Democrat
Hillary Clinton, over the weekend, and several polls out on
Monday gave her a lead.
Markets have been spooked by the prospect of a Trump
presidency, given his uncertain policy stance, and have
generally been positioned for a Clinton win, which analysts say
represents the status quo and could spark a relief rally.
"We believe that a Clinton win would see a rally in European
stocks. A Trump win, on the other hand, could bring forth a
correction," analysts at Barclays said in a note. The result
will likely be known before European markets open on Wednesday.
Top faller was Imperial Brands after its own results. While
it beat full-year expectations, that failed to assuage concern
over new investment.
Marks & Spencer fell 1.5 percent after it said it
was closing stores as profits and clothing sales fell.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Larry King)