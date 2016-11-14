(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 index closes 0.3 pct higher
* Utilities down on rising bond yields
* Taylor Wimpey gains after update
By Atul Prakash and Kit Rees
LONDON, Nov 14 Britain's top share index closed
higher on Monday following a rally in banking and mining stocks,
although a slump in utilities kept a lid on broader market
gains.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.34 percent
at 6,753.18 points after earlier rising as high as 6,814.19.
Utilities stocks, seen as bond-proxies, were the worst hit
by higher bond yields prompted by the risk of faster inflation
and wider budget deficits if president-elect Donald Trump
pursues a U.S. infrastructure spending spree.
"Selling pressure in bonds will persist following Trump's
victory and his pledge to spend heavily on infrastructure
projects," Secureequity senior trader Jawaid Afsar said. "It
will continue to prompt a rotation out of defensives into
financials and miners for some time."
Severn Trent fell 3.8 percent, the worst performer
in the FTSE 100 index, while shares in SSE, United
Utilities and National Grid dropped by between 2.8
and 3.2 percent.
Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal fell 4.9
percent following a drop in gold prices.
Banks were in demand on hopes of a relatively lighter
regulation in the United States and expectations that a rise in
inflation could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to be aggressive
in raising interest rates.
The UK banking index rose 2.7 percent, helped
by a 2.4 to 5.2 percent rise in shares of Barclays,
Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC.
Miners were also in demand on expectations that Trump's
plans to spend $1 trillion in infrastructure projects over a
decade could boost demand for metals.
The UK mining index was up 1.6 percent as
shares in BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Anglo
American rose 2.3 to 2.8 percent.
Sharp moves in some stocks also supported the market.
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey climbed 3 percent after
saying it expected an increase in full-year operating profit
margin, adding that trading had remained resilient following
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
"Taylor Wimpey's plans for 2016 have not been derailed by
this year's political events and the forward orderbook suggests
that profits will grow further in 2017," analysts at Jefferies
said in a note, adding that Taylor Wimpey was their top pick
among the housebuilders they covered.
Support services firm DCC rose 2.8 percent after
saying it expected full-year profit to come in ahead of
expectations.
Beyond the blue-chips, Greencore Group rose 9.5
percent after saying that it planned to buy U.S. convenience
food manufacturer Peacock Foods for $747.5 million in a bid to
transform its U.S. business.
