* FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent
* Commodities-related stocks in demand
* Essentra and Mitie down on poor updates
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 21 Britain's top equity index
steadied on Monday, with a fall in defensive stocks offsetting
stronger commodities shares that rose following a rally in
prices of metals and crude oil.
The blue-chip index was up 0.2 percent by 1014 GMT
after moving in and out of negative territory. The mid-cap index
underperformed the broader market and fell 0.4 percent
following profit warnings by some companies in the index.
"The FTSE 100 has been struggling to rally for a week now,
with each bounce getting smaller and smaller," IG analyst Chris
Beauchamp said. "Bond yields are a touch weaker, but the
increased attractiveness of fixed income means that the dividend
stalwarts on the FTSE keep getting hit."
Defensive stocks were on the back foot, continuing the
recent trend of a rotation to cyclical sectors. Pharmaceuticals
and tobacco stocks were among the top sector fallers.
Shares in GlaxoSmithKline, Shire and British
American Tobacco were all down around 1 percent.
However, gains in commodities stocks put a cap on the fall,
with the UK mining index and oil and gas index
falling 1 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.
The two sectors were supported by a rally in industrial
metals on expectation of an increase in metals demand, and as
oil prices hit a three-week high on a softer dollar and precious
metals gain on a pick up in physical buying.
Shares in Randgold Resources, Glencore,
Antofagasta, Fresnillo, Anglo American
and BP rose 1.2 to 2.1 percent. The top eight gainers in
the FTSE 100 index were commodities-related stocks.
However, mid-caps came under pressure on a 20
percent slump in Essentra after the supplier of
speciality plastic and packaging components cut its full-year
adjusted operating profit estimate for a second time this year.
Outsourcing firm Mitie fell 10 percent after issuing
a second warning on its full-year results as customers delayed
placing orders due to uncertainty following Britain's vote to
leave the European Union and as conditions in its government
services business worsened.
"The UK economy is performing well but Mitie seems to be
finding it very hard going. The firm had already seen its share
price slump after warning on profits in September and today's
half-year trading statement confirms the outsourcer is in a
mess," Neil Wilson, analyst at ETX Capital, said.
