* FTSE 100 index down 0.2 pct
* Several companies go ex-divs
* Countrywide hits record low
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 24 Britain's top share index inched
lower on Thursday, with precious metals miners tracking weaker
gold prices and some firms including National Grid
falling after trading without the attraction of their latest
dividend payouts.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent by
0927 GMT after closing almost flat in the previous session. It
has been trading in a tight range for almost two weeks, but is
still up more than 9 percent so far this year.
National Grid, Vodafone, DCC, Carnival
, BT, Mediclinic and Johnson Matthey
were among the top fallers, down between 0.7 percent
and 2.6 percent, after their shares traded ex-dividends.
Babcock International shares fell 1.2 percent after
Liberum lowered its target price for the stock to 960 pence from
1050 pence.
Precious metals miners also faced some selling pressure.
Shares in Randgold Resources, Acacia Mining and
Centamin fell between 0.5 to 0.8 percent as gold prices
dropped following a stronger dollar, making the metal costlier
for holders of other currencies.
"The strong U.S. dollar is driving the global currency
markets as the Federal Reserve is expected to pursue with 25
basis points hike at December meeting," London Capital Group
analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.
"UK's gold miners began the day in the negative territory
and are expected to extend losses along with the cheapening
gold."
However, gains recorded by some companies limited losses.
Direct Line Group rose 4 percent, the top FTSE 100
gainer, after Morgan Stanley raises its rating on the stock to
"overweight" from "equal-weight".
Among mid-caps, Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm
Domino's Pizza rose more than 5 percent after saying it
planned to increase its presence across the UK to 1,600 stores
after seeing a strong performance from new outlets and a
positive market outlook.
British estate agent Countrywide slumped to a record
low and was last quoted 10 percent lower after warning again
that its 2016 core earnings would be hit by lower property
market activity since Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
Its shares have also come under pressure after Britain said
on Wednesday it would ban one-off tenant fees charged by estate
agents to try to bring down the cost of renting.
"Yesterday's Autumn Statement bombshell banning letting
agents from charging upfront fees to tenants couldn't have come
at a worse time for the sector," said Neil Wilson, analyst at
ETX Capital.
"The trading statement (by Countrywide) presumably doesn't
take stock of this change so we could see a greater adverse
effect as a result."
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Tom Heneghan)