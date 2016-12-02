(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 down 0.8 pct
* Stocks sag ahead of U.S. jobs data
* Italy holding constitutional referendum Sunday
* Berkeley helps property stocks
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 2 Britain's top share index fell on
Friday, dropping to a 1-month low but outperforming European
equities as investors were unwilling to take risky bets heading
into the weekend of Italy's constitutional referendum.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.9 percent by 1021 GMT. The
index was down 2.2 percent for the week, and looked set to snap
a three-week winning streak.
The index followed falls in global equities as strong U.S.
data suggested that Federal Reserve may have to tighten policy
more quickly than investors had been expected.
U.S. non-farm payrolls are due at 1330 GMT. Markets
anticipate an interest rate hike in December, but there are
creeping concerns that President-elect Donald Trump's planned
fiscal stimulus could overheat the economy if data is already
strong.
"The market over a long period of time has had a preference
for a Goldilocks economy. Not too hot to provoke inflation and
stiff interest rate increases, and not to cold to lead to a
recession," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
"There is a risk that the Trumpflation trade short-circuits
itself."
Miners dropped 2.3 percent as copper turned
lower, and industrials also fell.
However, the index outperformed a 1.3 percent drop for euro
zone blue chip shares, ahead of Sunday's
constitutional reform referendum in Italy.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is expected to lose the vote,
which would throw the future of his government into question.
Traders said that while a "no" vote would be no surprise,
investors were loath to buy stocks heading into a weekend that
also sees the re-run of the presidential election in Austria,
where a far-right candidate is making a strong bid for victory.
Among outperformers on the British stock market were
construction and real estate stocks. Mid-cap Berkeley
rose 3.6 percent after it posted a profit rise which traders
said was above expectations.
The stock is down around 20 percent since Britain's vote in
June to leave the European Union, and the London-centric builder
has seen a 20 percent fall in demand.
"Overall we think this is a decent update and the longer
term guidance over PBT should give comfort there is not a cliff
edge in profits after the following two years," analysts at
Numis said in a note, raising the stock to "buy" from "add".
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Mark Heinrich)