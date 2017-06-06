(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct, mid caps down 0.8 pct
* ConvaTec drops after investors sell stake
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares
By Kit Rees
LONDON, June 6 UK shares drifted further on
Tuesday from last week's record high, weighed down by weakness
among mining stocks and ConvaTec, while British mid
caps were also under pressure ahead of Thursday's
general election.
The blue chip FTSE 100 inched 0.1 percent lower to
7,517.73 points by 0924 GMT, while the more domestically-exposed
mid cap index dropped 0.8 percent to a two-week low.
Large caps came under pressure for a second session in a row
as sterling continued its climb to hit a 12-day high as
investors bet on a win for the ruling Conservative party in the
election.
A stronger pound tends to weigh on the FTSE 100's more
internationally-facing constituents.
"We're seeing some mixed messages from polls, some would
suggest that big gap between the Conservatives and the Labour
party is narrowing. Now that we're seeing that, people are
unsure," David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"(With) some of the recent polls muddying the waters,
(investors) are using that to bank some profits and play the
wait and see game."
Medical technology firm ConvaTec was the biggest
individual faller, down nearly 5 percent after two investors
sold a higher stake via a placing.
Luxury goods firm Burberry was also down 2.7
percent after HSBC cut its rating on the stock to "reduce" from
"hold", citing a lack of visibility on the top line.
"Every shareholder friendly initiative seems to have been
looked at to enable Burberry shares to be protected in the
absence of what, in our view, would be the only real solid
booster: a sustainable rebound in sales growth," analysts at
HSBC said in a note.
Miners also added pressure to the index, with names such as
Antofagasta, Anglo American and BHP Billiton
declining between 0.8 percent to 1.7 percent as the
price of copper eased.
Among mid caps, AO World dropped 6.6 percent and hit
its lowest level since July 2016 after the online retailer
warned of a significant slowdown in UK sales growth in the first
quarter.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Pritha Sarkar)