* FTSE 100 edges lower as Europe falls
* Miners support blue-chips
* GKN falls as Schaeffler stalls
* Carpetright jumps as trading update offers some relief
* UK consumer still a worry as Debenhams warns on volatile
trading
By Helen Reid
LONDON, June 27 Stalling auto stocks and a weak
travel and leisure sector weighed on Britain's FTSE, while
updates from Carpetright and Debenhams gave conflicting pictures
of the health of British consumers as inflationary pressures
start to bite.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent by 0820 GMT,
erasing all the previous session's gains, with the top weights
GKN, Marks & Spencer and TUI.
A profit warning by German's Schaeffler, which
sent its shares spiralling down 12 percent, also weighed on
British car parts supplier GKN, as carmakers across
Europe slid 1.5 percent.
"While we were braced for GKN to have a tougher second
quarter after a strong first quarter, we suspect Schaeffler's
mention of pricing pressure will still send a shiver down the
spine of most observers," say Jefferies analysts.
They added, however, that they hesitated to make a direct
read-across to GKN.
Travel and leisure stocks were among the worst performers,
with tour operator TUI down 2.3 percent after Barclays
cut its target price on the stock. A downgrade to sell from
Investec weighed on gambling company William Hill on the
mid-caps as well.
Strength among miners lent the FTSE a helping hand, pushing
it slightly ahead of European peers.
Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta
, BHP Billiton and Glencore were the
top gainers.
Updates from small-caps Debenhams and Carpetright provided
further pieces of the puzzle as investors continued to seek
clarity on the resilience of the UK consumer.
"Both Debenhams and Carpetright are heavily dependent on the
health of the UK consumer," said Edward Park, investment
director at Brooks Macdonald. "With wage growth softening at the
same time as inflation is beating expectations, there is a real
wage growth squeeze on individuals."
"Additionally, savings levels are low which means consumers
have less slack to bear these reductions in purchasing power,"
he added.
Against this tense backdrop, there was relief as a positive
trading update from Carpetright sent the carpet
provider's shares up 11 percent.
It had suffered a sharp fall in late April after nudging its
profit forecast down, indicating consumers were cutting back on
spending on larger-ticket items related to home renovation.
Its shares were on track for their best day in five months,
but their value had still eroded 25 percent from their levels
prior to the forecast trimming.
Debenhams however fell 3.4 percent to an eight-year
low after it flagged a more volatile trading environment and
said sales slid. Its 2017 profit could land towards the lower
end of expectations if conditions did not improve, Chief
Executive Sergio Bucher said.
"Debenhams is particularly at risk from a slowing UK macro
environment given its low margins," say Jefferies analysts.
Marks & Spencer, which sells clothes and home items
alongside food, fell 1.9 percent, weighed down by Debenhams.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Andrew Heavens)