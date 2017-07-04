(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* Worldpay jumps after confirms approach
* Sainsbury helped by results
* Miners, banks, oil weigh
By Kit Rees
LONDON, July 4 A surge in Worldpay
shares and gains among British supermarkets were not enough to
offset a broad-based decline among UK shares on Wednesday, after
a strong start to the second half for the UK's top share index.
Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2
percent at 7,359.45 points by 0847 GMT, having broken a four-day
losing streak in the previous session. Mid caps also
declined 0.2 percent.
Payments firm Worldpay was the biggest gainer,
rocketing 14 percent after confirming an approach for a
potential deal.
This comes after Danish peer Nets rose in the
previous session after confirming that it had received an offer
from potential buyers.
Tuesday saw banking stocks ease 0.3 percent,
following strong gains in the previous session, while oil stocks
were also a weak spot as the price of oil fell
ahead of the U.S. holiday.
Shares in oil majors BP fell 0.5 percent, while
lenders HSBC and Standard Chartered were 0.7
percent and 0.5 percent lower.
Results helped shares in grocer Sainsbury edge
around 1 percent higher, after Britain's second-largest
supermarket said sales growth accelerated in its latest quarter,
helped by inflation and warm weather.
Shares in peer Morrison nudged 0.2 percent higher,
while Tesco was up 0.1 percent.
The impact of inflation, both on wages and on the cost of
food imports, has been a cause for concern for the UK
supermarket sector since sterling's drop in the aftermath of the
referendum vote to leave the European Union last June.
"You've got the dual impact of higher prices which is
pushing revenue up. What we don't see today is the effect that
has on (Sainsbury's) cost, so it's a bit of a double-edged
sword," George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown,
said.
"My overall impression is that while things are moving
forwards, the headwinds are looking strong as well, so it's just
a tough time for the sector."
Outside of the blue chips, small cap stock Imagination
Technologies jumped around 8 percent after reporting
full year results, saying it returned to profitability.
Its shares remain down nearly 40 percent year to date after
Apple, its biggest customer, said in April it would stop using
Imagination's graphics technology in its new products.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Janet Lawrence)