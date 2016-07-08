LONDON, July 8 Britain's top shares index rose
on Friday, lifted by mining stocks, although the more
domestically-focused mid-cap equity index fell on mounting signs
of an economic hit from the country's vote to quit the European
Union.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index was up 0.1
percent at 6,541.11 points in early session trading.
Mining stocks such as Rio Tinto and Anglo American
were the top performers, boosted by firmer copper
prices.
The FTSE 100, which is dominated by international companies
that do much of their business outside the UK, has recovered
from an initial 6 percent drop after the June 24 "Brexit" result
of the EU referendum showed Britain had voted to quit the EU.
The Brexit result has hit sterling, but that in turn has
benefited the FTSE 100's international companies, as a weaker
pound can help exporters while companies can also get an
accounting boost from revenues earned in U.S dollars.
However, Brexit has had more of an impact on the FTSE 250
mid-cap index, which was down 0.1 percent, since the
FTSE 250 is dominated by companies exposed to any downturn in
the British economy caused as a result of Brexit.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)