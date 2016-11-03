LONDON Nov 3 A ruling that the British government had to consult parliament on triggering Brexit spurred the biggest outperformance of domestically focused UK midcaps over the bluechip FTSE 100 since April 2009.

The FTSE 100, which has high international exposure and a large number of dollar earners, fell as the pound rose against the dollar following the ruling, and was last down 0.4 percent.

However, the mid-cap FTSE 250, whose constituents are more geared to the domestic UK economy, rose as traders bet it would be harder for the government to make a clean break with the European Union, and might have to make assurances over issues such as access to the single market.

The spread in daily performance of the two indexes was as much 2 percentage points during midday trading. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)