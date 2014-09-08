LONDON, Sept 8 A gauge of British stock market volatility jumped three percentage points on Monday as investors braced for jitters after the first opinion poll lead for supporters of Scottish independence.

By 0932 GMT, the FTSE 100 Volatility Index, which measures the price of options on UK blue-chip stocks, rose to 16 percent, having closed at around 13 percent on Friday. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)