LONDON, July 6 Shares in United Utilities
, National Grid and Severn Trent rose to
record highs on Wednesday, as investors continued to pile into
dividend-yielding defensive stocks as a shield against volatile
markets.
United Utilities was up 1.6 percent, Severn Trent rose 1.3
percent while National Grid advanced 1.1 percent, with all three
outperforming a 0.4 percent fall on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index
.
The FTSE 350 Utilities Total Return Index,
which incorporates the impact of dividends, rose 1 percent to
hit a record high.
Britain's vote on June 23 to leave the European Union has
dented investors confidence, raised questions about global
growth and sent bond yields even lower making the UK utilities
sector, with reliable profits and healthy dividends, appear all
the more attractive.
Lower bond yields have also lower borrowing costs for
utility firms which typically have large levels of gearing.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)