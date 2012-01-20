LONDON Jan 20 Gas injection capacity at Centrica's Rough storage site will be "significantly reduced" between Jan. 30-Feb. 13, the operator said on Friday.

"With effect from the 30 January 2012 the ability of CSL to deliver injection services from Rough/Easington at full operational capacity will be significantly reduced," the utility said in a statement.

Rough is Britain's largest sub-sea gas storage site and can meet around 10 percent of Britain's peak daily gas demand. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)