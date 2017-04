March 18 A potential technical issue identified during a routine inspection could limit stocks of gas held at Rough storage, Britain's biggest such facility, to 29-32 terawatt hours (TWh), Centrica Storage said on Wednesday.

"A potential technical issue has been discovered which, if verified, would limit the amount of stock in the Rough reservoir to a range of 29 TWh to 32 TWh," the company said in a market note.

The maximum stock level hit in 2014 was 41.1TWh, Centrica Storage said.

Injection and withdrawal capacity from the site remain unaffected. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)