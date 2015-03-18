(Adds analyst and trader comment, market impact, price rise)
March 18 A potential technical problem
identified during a routine inspection could reduce capacity at
Britain's biggest storage site Rough by 30 percent, potentially
tightening supplies and fuelling sharp price gains.
"A potential technical issue has been discovered which, if
verified, would limit the amount of stock in the Rough reservoir
to a range of 29 TWh to 32 TWh," operator Centrica Storage Ltd
said in a market message on Wednesday.
That equates to a 30 percent reduction in storage capacity
or a loss of 1 billion cubic metres of gas supply, said Trevor
Sikorski, analyst at London-based consultancy Energy Aspects.
Injection and withdrawal capacity from the site remain
unaffected, according to Centrica, which said it is
investigating the issue and will update the market when more
information becomes available.
The announcement drove British gas prices higher on
Wednesday as traders reacted to the possibility of reduced gas
withdrawals next winter from the facility, which is Britain's
biggest gas storage site.
UK natural gas prices for the first-quarter of 2016 rose
4.24 percent or 2.15 pence to 52.90 pence per therm on the
possibility that there will be less gas available from Rough.
"It seems to have scared the market - but to put it in
perspective, it means we could lose less than 4 to 5 mcm/day
(million cubic metres a day) withdrawal in winter, which is not
that much really," a trader said.
Sikorski said the scale of the reduction could be even
bigger.
The season for gas withdrawals from storage lasts about 5-6
months.
"Depending on how you define the withdrawal season, it could
be a reduction of 6.7 mcm/day. If you take it as 6 months long,
it would be 5.5 mcm/day," he said.
Rough's maximum stock level hit in 2014 was 41.1 TWh,
Centrica Storage said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Nina Chestney, editing by
William Hardy)