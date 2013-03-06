* Action timed to press finance minister George Osborne
* Dispute over austerity-driven squeeze on pay, pensions
* Govt says reform needed, pensions unaffordable
By Michael Holden
LONDON, March 6 About a quarter of a million
British civil servants will strike on the day finance minister
George Osborne delivers his budget statement this month,
heralding the start of three months of protest at austerity
measures, their union said on Wednesday.
The Public and Commercial Services union, one of the most
militant in Britain which represents state workers from border
staff to court employees and tax officials, said it would hold a
national walkout on March 20.
It promised there would be further strikes and other forms
of disruptive industrial action over cuts to pay, pensions and
working conditions.
"This is not a one-day protest. This is the start of a
rolling programme of walkouts and disruptive action to put
pressure on a government that is refusing to talk to us," said
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka.
"We warned more than two years ago that austerity wouldn't
work and we were right."
The union says the Conservative-led coalition's economic
plans are not working but causing misery for workers.
The strike is timed to coincide with Osborne's budget in
which he will outline his agenda for igniting a stagnant economy
teetering on the brink of a third recession within four years.
The PCS and other unions have staged a number of strikes in
the last two years, mainly over the coalition government's
decision to reform public sector pensions.
The action included a walkout by about 1.5 million workers
in November 2011, the biggest seen in Britain for a generation.
The government, trying to cut a record budget deficit, says
reform is needed as people are living longer and public service
pensions are unaffordable. It has also instigated a two-year pay
freeze across the public sector which is says has helped to
protect jobs.
"It is disappointing that yet again the PCS insist on
pushing for futile action which benefits no one, and damages the
services they deliver to the public," a Cabinet Office spokesman
said in a statement.
Ministers say previous strikes have not been well-supported.
The PCS said 61 percent of its members had backed the latest
action, although the turnout in the ballot on whether to go on
strike was only 28 percent.
Last August, the union called off a planned strike on the
eve of the London Olympic Games amid widespread public
criticism. Many feared any induistrial action by immigration
officials would cause chaos at airports for thousands of
visitors attending to the showpiece sporting event.