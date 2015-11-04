* Shell says assessing government proposal
* Could open way to apply for cash for Peterhead project
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Nov 4 Britain could open its subsidy
scheme to support low-carbon power generation to existing fossil
fuel plants to help fit technology to capture emissions and
store them underground, a government consultation published on
Wednesday showed.
The move could pave the way for oil company Shell
and utility SSE to apply for cash for their project to
add carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to an existing
gas plant in Peterhead, Scotland.
The consultation launched by the Department of Energy and
Climate Change proposes amending the rules of its Contracts for
Difference (CfD) scheme "to specify that retrofit Carbon Capture
and Storage projects, involving the connection of an existing
power station to a complete CCS system, are eligible," it said.
A spokesperson for Shell said the company was assessing the
consultation. "We look forward to swift resolution of the
issue," the company said in an email.
Britain sees CCS as a key technology for reducing carbon
emissions in the energy sector.
The government has already committed 1 billion pounds
($1.54 billion) for CCS projects including Peterhead and the
White Rose project developed by Drax and Capture Power
limited on a new coal plant in Yorkshire.
The rule change is "important not only for the Peterhead
project but also in terms of future-proofing the CfD policy,"
said Theo Mitchell, policy manager at the Carbon Capture and
Storage Association (CCSA)
"If we do see lots of new gas plants coming forward it is
important to ensure that capacity can be retrofitted with CCS
and participate in the regime," he said.
In general, CCS technology has so far failed to live up to
early hopes of wide adoption. After many years of research,
Saskatchewan Power opened the world's first coal-fired power
plant retrofitted with CCS last year, but European utilities
have struggled.
As part of extensive reforms of Britain's electricity
market, the government has been changing the way it supports
renewable energy by replacing direct subsidies with a
contracts-for-difference (CfD) system.
Under the scheme, qualifying projects are guaranteed a
minimum price at which they can sell electricity and renewable
power generators bid for CfD contracts in a round of auctions.
($1 = 0.6505 pounds)
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Susan Thomas)