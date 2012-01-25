* UK farmers see growing EU market for beet sugar
* Senior grower see potential for 1.5 mln T sugar/year
* Developing nations output not up as much as expected
By David Brough
PETERBOROUGH, England, Jan 25 UK growers
said they are on course to meet ambitious industry targets to
double annual growth in sugar beet yields to 4 percent for 2012
to 2015 as they prepare to become more competitive by the time
EU sugar quotas end.
"I think we're on track," Colin Walters, agricultural
development manager of British Sugar, a unit of Associated
British Foods and Britain's leading sugar supplier, said
on Wednesday.
Boosting yields is important to the UK beet sector because
of expectations the current system of European Union sugar
production quotas will eventually come to an end. The European
Commission has proposed that change from 2015.
"Delivering this target will prepare the UK for the
challenges ahead beyond reform of the EU sugar regime in 2015,"
the British Beet Research Organisation (BBRO), which is backed
by growers and processors, said.
The organisation, which has set the yield target, conducts
research to boost yields by reducing harm to beets from pests
and disease.
Walters, speaking at a sugar beet research conference
organised by the BBRO, said a recent strategy to deliver whole
rather than partial beets to factories had increased yields in
the UK, already one of the most efficient sugar producers in the
European Union.
William Martin, sugar board chairman of the NFU, a growers'
group, told Reuters that 4 percent a year yield growth was a
tough challenge. "Everyone (growers) can do better. It is a
target that is doable if growers pay attention to detail."
John Hoyles, a veteran NFU sugar official and one of the
architects of the growth target, said he believed UK growers
should aim ultimately to raise annual sugar output to 1.5
million tonnes from around 1.1 million now.
Martin said the UK needed more time to prepare for an EU
sugar framework that may have no production quotas, because the
latest EU reforms led the UK industry to scale down, reducing
the number of processing factories to just four.
The EU sugar reforms in 2006, which aimed to create a fairer
playing field, have transformed the EU from one of the world's
leading sugar exporters into a major importer.
Since then rising world sugar prices and less-than-expected
growth in production by developing nations have increased the
appetite of EU markets for home-grown beet sugar, Martin said.
Hoyles said UK beet growers were now set to report record
beet yields, potentially in excess of 70 tonnes per hectare,
from the 2011 crop.
The latest UK beet campaign took place in generally
favourable, albeit dry, conditions.
