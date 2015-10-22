LONDON Oct 22 British Prime Minister David
Cameron is against imposing a tax on sugar as a means to tackle
childhood obesity, his spokesman said on Thursday, rejecting the
arguments of a high-profile campaign for a levy on sugary food
and drinks.
Childhood obesity is described as one of the most serious
public health challenges of the 21st century by the World Health
Organisation, and in 2013 around one in five English 10 to 11
year-olds were classed as obese.
Earlier this week, celebrity chef and restaurateur Jamie
Oliver appeared in front of a parliamentary committee, urging
the government to impose a tax on soft drinks and criticising
the industry for a lack of clarity on their sugar content.
"The prime minister thinks there are more effective ways of
tackling this issue than putting a tax on sugar," the spokesman
told reporters.
He cited evidence given by state-funded health advisory body
Public Health England, which said there was 'no silver bullet'
to tackle the problem. The government is due to publish a
strategy on tackling childhood obesity early next year.
Responding to criticism that the government had been cowed
by food industry lobbyists, the spokesman said the government
considered it a "really important issue" and wanted to make sure
its strategy took account of all available evidence.
However, the spokesman confirmed media reports that Cameron
had not read an as-yet unpublished study on the issue by Public
Health England. The study is reported to say a sugar tax could
lower consumption.
Ideas likely to feature in the government's strategy, based
on other recommendations by Public Health England, include
advertising restrictions on sugary foods and ways to promote
lower amounts of sugar in food.
