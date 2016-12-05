LONDON Dec 5 Britain moved forward with its
planned sugar tax on Monday, publishing draft legislation
confirming a two-band levy for sugar-added soft drinks aimed at
fighting obesity.
The tax, announced in March, is due to come into force in
April 2018, giving sellers of soft drinks, such as Coca-Cola
European Partners and Britvic, time to reduce
sugar in their products.
The companies, which sell Coca-Cola and PepsiCo
drinks respectively, have already been promoting
no-sugar drinks such as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Pepsi Max
cherry, which would be exempt from the tax.
The British levy has two thresholds, one for soft drinks
with more than 5 grams of sugar per 100 ml and a higher one for
those with more than 8 grams per 100 ml.
It was published on Monday by HM Revenue & Customs as part
of an overview of legislative changes to tax law the government
plans to introduce in its finance bill for 2017.
