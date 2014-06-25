LONDON, June 25 British finance minister George
Osborne said he hoped the country's launch of its first
sovereign Islamic bond, known as a sukuk, would spur greater
corporate issuance of the debt.
Britain sold 200 million pounds ($339.43 million) of the
sukuk, which matures in 2019, and attracted orders totalling 2.3
billion pounds, the finance ministry said.
"We have seen very strong demand for the Sukuk, resulting in
a price that delivers good value for money for the taxpayer. I
hope that the success of this government issuance will encourage
further private sector issuances of Sukuk in the UK," Osborne
said.
The sukuk offers a return equivalent to that of a
conventional five-year British government bond.
($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds)
