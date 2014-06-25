LONDON, June 25 British finance minister George Osborne said he hoped the country's launch of its first sovereign Islamic bond, known as a sukuk, would spur greater corporate issuance of the debt.

Britain sold 200 million pounds ($339.43 million) of the sukuk, which matures in 2019, and attracted orders totalling 2.3 billion pounds, the finance ministry said.

"We have seen very strong demand for the Sukuk, resulting in a price that delivers good value for money for the taxpayer. I hope that the success of this government issuance will encourage further private sector issuances of Sukuk in the UK," Osborne said.

The sukuk offers a return equivalent to that of a conventional five-year British government bond. ($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)